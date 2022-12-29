Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple agencies are on scene of a fire at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community after a mobile home exploded.
According to a witness on scene, the impact of the explosion was so large, it blew out at least one window at a neighboring home.
TV6 has a reporter at the scene. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
