Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple agencies are on scene of a fire at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community after a mobile home exploded.

According to a witness on scene, the impact of the explosion was so large, it blew out at least one window at a neighboring home.

Explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community. (WLUC)

TV6 has a reporter at the scene. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

