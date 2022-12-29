Tia goes riding with the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club is just one group that’s thrilled with the amount of snow last weekend’s blizzard brought.

Club member Laurie Van Damme makes the most of the winter weather and invited Tia Trudgeon to do the same.

Van Damme walked Trudgeon through a safety crash course ahead of their ride.

There are no posted speed limits on trails in Forsyth Township, so it’s up to the rider to know the protocol.

Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club member Laurie Van Damme teaches TV6's Tia Trudgeon about snowmobile safety.

Trails are maintained mostly by volunteers. Van Damme encourages riders to carry a “thank you” pack to give to a groomer.

Tia Trudgeon goes snowmobiling with Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club member Laurie Van Damme.

The Forsyth Township Snowmobile and ATV Club meeting is held at 7:00 pm on the first Tuesday of the month at the FSATV Clubhouse just east of Gwinn on M35.

You can learn more about the group at forsythsnowmobileandatvclub.com.

