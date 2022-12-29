Slippery, drizzly until rain and snow clear out later Friday

Patchy dense fog plus slick road conditions from wintry mix showers until drier weather before New Year's weekend.
Patchy dense fog plus slick road conditions from wintry mix showers until drier weather before...
Patchy dense fog plus slick road conditions from wintry mix showers until drier weather before New Year's weekend.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A Northern Plains system brings wintry mixed precipitation over Upper Michigan -- with overnight additions of freezing drizzle and rain to create light icing and a slippery commute Friday morning. Conditions dry out Friday afternoon as the system ejects out of the region, leading to overall pleasant weather New Year’s weekend -- with the exception of a round of light to moderate snow to fall along with the confetti during the New Year’s countdown and then diminishing later Sunday.

Next week, a moisture-rich system from the Southern Plains threatens to bring moderate to heavy rain and snow to impact the U.P. -- followed by an arctic chill.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog, light to moderate rain and snow showers plus freezing drizzle and rain in the morning; west breezes gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: Lower 20s to Lower 40s (coldest interior west, less cold east)

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain and snow early then diminishing in the afternoon; west winds gusting over 20 mph (25+ mph in the Keweenaw Peninsula)

>Highs: 20s west ... 30s east

Saturday, New Year’s Eve: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild, then light to moderate snow showers late in the Western U.P.

>Highs: 30s

Sunday, New Year’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers diminishing in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy then increasing late with rain showers; mild

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain during the day then mixed rain/snow in the evening; mild and windy

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow showers; cooler and windy

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

