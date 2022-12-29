Slippery, drizzly until rain and snow clear out later Friday

A Northern Plains system brings wintry mixed precipitation over Upper Michigan -- with overnight additions of freezing drizzle and rain to create light icing and a slippery commute Friday morning. Conditions dry out Friday afternoon as the system ejects out of the region, leading to overall pleasant weather New Year’s weekend -- with the exception of a round of light to moderate snow to fall along with the confetti during the New Year’s countdown and then diminishing later Sunday.

Next week, a moisture-rich system from the Southern Plains threatens to bring moderate to heavy rain and snow to impact the U.P. -- followed by an arctic chill.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog, light to moderate rain and snow showers plus freezing drizzle and rain in the morning; west breezes gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: Lower 20s to Lower 40s (coldest interior west, less cold east)

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain and snow early then diminishing in the afternoon; west winds gusting over 20 mph (25+ mph in the Keweenaw Peninsula)

>Highs: 20s west ... 30s east

Saturday, New Year’s Eve: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild, then light to moderate snow showers late in the Western U.P.

>Highs: 30s

Sunday, New Year’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers diminishing in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy then increasing late with rain showers; mild

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain during the day then mixed rain/snow in the evening; mild and windy

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow showers; cooler and windy

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

