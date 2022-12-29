Shawn Wayans to host New Year’s Eve laughs in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Shawn Wayans will return to the stage for a national headlining tour.

“Expect to have a good time. Come out and laugh; we are going to bring in the new year together, tell some jokes and have fun,” explained Wayans.

Wayans said he has been preparing for this comedy show since the pandemic hit in 2019. Most people know him from many different works including one of TV6′s Alyssa Erwin’s favorites, the movie White Chicks; He also starred in the Scary Movie Franchise.

Wayans also made TV history with the iconic American sketch comedy show, In Living Color.

He explained preparing for a comedy show versus a movie taping is different.

“With standup, it’s more of a personal thing. I will say that. It’s a more personal kind of experience in writing because I’m digging into my life. Whereas movies and TV I am collaborating with my brothers and stuff.”

The actor, writer, and comedian is now looking forward to kicking off his New Year’s Eve Laughs show in Marquette, at the Ojibwa Casino on New Year’s Eve.

“I have been working my sets and stuff, so I feel good.”

To get tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.