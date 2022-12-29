Sawyer International Airport clearing snow ahead of more holiday travel

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sawyer International Airport is clearing the way for returning flights during this busy holiday week. The Assistant Airport Manager, Meghan Murray, said Sawyer was fully staffed and stayed open during the Christmas weekend blizzard.

While eight arrivals and departures were canceled Thursday evening through Saturday at Sawyer, that decision is up to the airlines, not the airport.

“Ultimately it is the airline’s decision to cancel or delay a flight and the airport always stays open unless there is an emergency case where we have to close down the runway but, that is the airlines’ decision in the end,” Murray said.

Murray also said crews are working at Sawyer International Airport to remove remaining snow and drifts near ramps, hangers and parking lots.

