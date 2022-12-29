Rescuers help goose stuck in frozen sand for days

Good Samaritans and firefighters helped rescue a goose from frozen sand after being stuck for days. (Source: Facebook/Indiana DNR Law Enforcement)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERTON, Ind. (CNN) - Some concerned citizens in Indiana called for help when they spotted a goose stuck in frozen sand.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the bird had gotten stuck in the frozen sand near Lake Michigan earlier this week.

The group, along with a few volunteer firefighters, were able to extract the trapped animal.

Officials said the goose is recovering at a wildlife rehabilitation and veterinary facility.

.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
UPDATE: Gwinn man dies in car vs. pedestrian crash on US-41 in Marquette
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
FILE IMAGE - File of emergency vehicle.
1 dead, 4 injured in crash on US-2 in Dickinson County
Man in custody following Ishpeming standoff, discharging firearm
Lower Michigan woman killed in Luce County snowmobile crash

Latest News

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated for lying about his past
Sawyer International Airport sign
Sawyer International Airport clearing snow ahead of more holiday travel
Firework sales ahead of New Year's Eve
Marquette Police remind residents of fireworks rules for New Year’s
Central Dispatch sees increase in vehicle crashes during winter storm weekend