MTU’s Caderoth scores in OT for GLI win over 11th ranked Michigan State

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 16 Michigan Tech never led in the GLI Third Place Game until Arvid Caderoth scored 1:24 into overtime for a 3-2 victory over No. 11 Michigan State Wednesday at Van Andel Arena. The Huskies improved to 12-6-3 and 5-2 in non-conference games.

“I’m extremely proud of the guys after a couple of good meaningful meetings today,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “I believe in our players, and we just need to continue to grow as a group by putting the team first. The bounce back after last night is incredible. Michigan State is a really good team and our leaders stepped up today.”

Tech trailed for most of the night. Down 2-1 late in the third, the Spartans were called for a penalty after Kyle Kukkonen was elbowed in the head. Coach Shawhan pulled Blake Pietila for the extra attacker and the Huskies answered when Brett Thorne scored the game-tying goal with 1:13 left on a shot through traffic. Jack Works and Ryland Mosley assisted on Thorne’s second of the season.

“I didn’t see much. It was a loose puck that I just shot,” Thorne said. “I got a lucky deflection, but I’ll take it.”

MSU (13-8-1) was whistled for tripping early in the 3-on-3 overtime. The Spartans had a bad line change and Brett Thorne found Ryland Mosley for a long stretch pass. Mosley fed it over to Caderoth for the tap-in game-winner for his first of the season.

“It was a really good pass by Brett and then Mosley is a good player and made it easy for me,” Caderoth said. “It was two good players making it really easy for me.”

The Spartans got on the board 15:38 into the game when Jesse Tucker scored on a breakaway, going five-hole on the goaltender. Viktor Hurtig assisted on the play.

The Huskies tied it up after a shot from the point through traffic by Jake Crespi was tipped in by David Jankowski 3:22 into the second. Jack Works also assisted on Jankowski’s fourth of the season.

MSU retook the lead on a goal by Daniel Russell 14:25 into the second. Karsen Dorwart and Christian Krygier added assists.

Tech outshot MSU 38-33. Blake Pietila made 31 saves, winning his 11th game of the season. Dylan St. Cyr had 35 saves for the Spartans. His biggest save came 7:00 into the third when there was a huge scramble in the crease. The puck rested next to the post but the Spartans cleared it.

“The atmosphere here was insane,” added Thorne who was named to the GLI All-Tournament Team. “For our fans to travel to see us was awesome. It was a letdown last night but getting the win today was an amazing feeling.”

“Thank you to all the fans for coming and especially the band,” Caderoth said. “It was amazing to play out there yesterday and today.”

GLI ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

F – Jason Polin – Western Michigan (MVP)

F – Ryan McAllister – Western Michigan

F – Mitch Deelstra – Ferris State

D – Brett Thorne – Michigan Tech

D – Aidan Fulp – Western Michigan

G – Cameron Rowe – Western Michigan

