Marquette veterinarian clinic talks about how to keep dogs safe in winter

Veterinarians give examples of how to keep your dogs safe in winter
Veterinarians give examples of how to keep your dogs safe in winter(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Even with winter in full swing, many dog owners will still walk their dogs.

Veterinarians are giving some advice on how you can keep your dog safe during the season. Vets from the Marquette Veterinary Clinic say various dog breeds will handle winter differently. Using booties and pet-friendly de-icers is a way to avoid irritation on paws.

If your dog doesn’t want to wear booties, Marquette Veterinary Clinic Associate Veterinarian Dr. Edward Brauer III said there are ways to keep your dog safe.

“It’s even always just good measure after you bring them back to the car from a walk just to take like a lukewarm washcloth and work on just gently cleaning in between their paws. Then padding them and drying them off afterward, it’s appropriate to remove that irritant,” Dr. Brauer said.

Brauer said if your dog does show winter-related injuries to consult your veterinarian.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
UPDATE: Gwinn man dies in car vs. pedestrian crash on US-41 in Marquette
Ishpeming man arrested after stand-off with police faces 6 felonies
Lower Michigan woman killed in Luce County snowmobile crash
Operation Safe Neighborhoods removes 250 illegal guns off the street
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck

Latest News

Ishpeming man arrested after stand-off with police faces 6 felonies
Remie's on Third St is ready and excited for the upcoming weekend
Marquette organizations make key arrangements for New Year’s Eve
Code Electric Journeyman Electrician Jay Lori advises homeowners to not attempt fix electrical...
Experts provide tips on how to prevent electrical fires
Liferides to provide safe transportation on NYE