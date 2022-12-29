Marquette veterinarian clinic talks about how to keep dogs safe in winter

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Even with winter in full swing, many dog owners will still walk their dogs.

Veterinarians are giving some advice on how you can keep your dog safe during the season. Vets from the Marquette Veterinary Clinic say various dog breeds will handle winter differently. Using booties and pet-friendly de-icers is a way to avoid irritation on paws.

If your dog doesn’t want to wear booties, Marquette Veterinary Clinic Associate Veterinarian Dr. Edward Brauer III said there are ways to keep your dog safe.

“It’s even always just good measure after you bring them back to the car from a walk just to take like a lukewarm washcloth and work on just gently cleaning in between their paws. Then padding them and drying them off afterward, it’s appropriate to remove that irritant,” Dr. Brauer said.

Brauer said if your dog does show winter-related injuries to consult your veterinarian.

