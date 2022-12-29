Marquette Police remind residents of fireworks rules for New Year’s

Firework sales ahead of New Year's Eve
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With New Year’s approaching the Marquette Police Department is reminding residents about the city’s fireworks rules. The city’s ordinance is in line with the state laws regarding fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

Fireworks are permitted on your property on New Year’s Eve from 11:00 a.m. until midnight. They’re also allowed New Year’s Day from midnight until 1:00 a.m.

“Just be respectful to your neighbors and understand that some people are uncomfortable with fireworks, be respectful and also you have to fire them off only on your property, not public property, it has to be on your own private property,” said Ryan Grim Marquette Police Chief.

The use of alcohol or controlled substances while doing fireworks is prohibited. Violation of the fireworks ordinance is punishable by a fine of $1,000 for each violation.

