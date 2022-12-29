Marquette organizations make key arrangements for New Year’s Eve

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and before the ball drops on Washington St. in Marquette, preparations are being made so people can celebrate safely.

Many businesses and law enforcement are in the middle of preparations for the holiday. Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim said the department is already planning to have an increased presence around downtown Marquette.

“We have extra patrols that are downtown for the ball drop,” Grim said. “We’ve got about four extra officers down there, but we also have extra patrols on looking for traffic violations and drunk drivers, that kind of stuff.”

Police aren’t the only ones arranging for the holiday. Bars like Remie’s on Third St. are excited for the weekend and for people to come out. Remie’s Owner Russell Modell said it will be all hands on deck Saturday night.

“It’s not much different than what we always do with our crowd and our guest interaction and our service,” Modell said. “We’ll add an extra person for staffing to cover some extra ground on the running around. But for the most part, we’re just going to bring our A-Team and our A-game as we always do and have a great night.”

Modell said to expect usual specials and drafts throughout the night. But he emphasizes that security is a top priority for the bar.

“Security of our staff is number one and of our guests,” Modell said. “Safe service of alcohol is the absolute key and our security starts at the very door at the moment we’re letting people in, so keeping a safe eye on everybody’s drink,” Modell said.

Chief Grim recommends having a plan to get home before leaving the house.

“If you plan on going out and partaking in some of the festivities, make sure you plan ahead, get a designated driver, or be a designated driver,” Grim said. “Just keep in your mind that you got to get home at the end of the night safely.”

Both Modell and Grim said they want everyone to have fun this weekend but stay safe.

