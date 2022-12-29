Liferides to provide safe transportation on NYE

KKTV Drunk
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New Year’s Eve is usually celebrated with large gatherings, fireworks, and alcohol. Part of celebrating the new year responsibly includes finding a ride home after drinking.

If you can’t find a designated driver in Escanaba, Liferide has you covered. It’s a free service that will pick you up and drop you off anywhere in Escanaba or Gladstone. Rides are organized by OSF St. Francis Hospital and are provided by JN Taxi and the DATA Bus.

The hospital says the goal of the service is to keep the community safe.

“We don’t want to see people in our emergency department that are injured because of alcohol-related accidents,” said Joanna Wilbee-Amis, OSF St. Francis Hospital public relations coordinator. “Neither do our first responders. We want this community to be safe and be able to enjoy themselves.”

Liferides will run from 7 p.m. until 4 a.m. For more information on how to schedule your ride, call JN Taxi at (906) 786-1122 or the DATA Bus at (906) 786 1186 ext. 1.

