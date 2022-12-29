Gladstone Ski Hill opens tubing hill for season

A tuber at the Gladstone Ski Hill
A tuber at the Gladstone Ski Hill(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A winter staple is back at the Gladstone Ski Hill.

As of Friday, the tubing hill is open for the season. Kids of all ages can join one of three daily sessions that start at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

The hill also offers a host of skiing and snowboarding options, but the tubing hill is its crown jewel.

“Our biggest attraction is our tubing hill,” said Jason Davis, City of Gladstone Parks and Recreation Department director. “People come here from all over Wisconsin and Michigan. It’s the biggest thing. When people come up for the holidays to visit family, people come out here and just enjoy a good time.”

The Gladstone Ski Hill’s holiday hours are Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. and weekends from noon until 4 p.m. Regular hours will resume Jan. 3.

