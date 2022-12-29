Feeding America visits Dickinson County Thursday

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be holding a food distribution event in Norway Thursday evening.

The pantry will be located at the Norway Community Food Pantry, at 130 O’Dill Drive. Distribution is scheduled to begin at 4:00 P.M. central time. The mobile food pantry is a drive-through event, it is requested that those picking up items stay in their vehicle.

