Feeding America visits Dickinson County Thursday

By Nathan Larsh
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be holding a food distribution event in Norway Thursday evening.

The pantry will be located at the Norway Community Food Pantry, at 130 O’Dill Drive. Distribution is scheduled to begin at 4:00 P.M. central time. The mobile food pantry is a drive-through event, it is requested that those picking up items stay in their vehicle.

