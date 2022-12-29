Experts provide tips on how to prevent electrical fires

Code Electric Journeyman Electrician Jay Lori advises homeowners to not attempt fix electrical issues themselves and contact an electrician right away.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - In the winter, many begin asking more of their power outlets, utilizing extension cords and power strips to plug in space heaters and additional appliances.

Negaunee Fire Department Secretary and Firefighter Mason Tompkins says it can actually be dangerous to do so.

“Overloading outlets can be dangerous,” Tompkins said. “A lot of times what happens is if you put too much electricity into an outlet that can cause everything to heat up and sometimes that heat is undetectable. That heat wares down the wiring to the point where it can fail or ignite a fire.”

Code Electric Journeyman Electrician Jay Lori says if you are using an extension cord there is actually a way to ensure you are not overloading it.

“Wire size is measured in AWG American Wire Gauge,” Lori said. “If you look right at the extension cord itself it should say number 18, number 16, number 14 and number 12. Anything that draws any substantial amount should be on a number 14 or a number 12 American Wire Gauge power cord.”

Lori says power strips can lead to electrical issues as well.

“The biggest misconception I see is power strips,” Lori said. “People say I have a surge protector on my power strip, so I am safe I am protected. Not necessarily. There are a lot of surge protectors and power strips that are not rated for 15 or 20 amps. People think that because there are a lot of outlets on there, they can use them all but that is not the case either.”

Tompkins says if a fire does start, there are a couple of steps you can take to put it out safely.

“Try to use a fire extinguisher, make sure that the fire extinguisher is rated for electrical fires,” Tompkins said. “Never use water, water is conductive so it could actually cause injury to the person trying to operate it.”

Tompkins says if you are unable to put a fire out leave your home and contact the fire department right away.

