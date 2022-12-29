Early wintry mix then warmer

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
A cold front coupled with an upper-level trough will bring a surge of warmer air today. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm. Some patchy fog could develop with the warm/moist air moving in. Otherwise, patchy freezing drizzle and snow are likely in the morning. Tonight as a cold front moves in scattered showers develop. Plan on slick roads and icy surfaces!

Today: Morning wintry mix, cloudy and warmer with nighttime rain showers

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Friday: Light scattered rain showers early with temperatures gradually decreasing

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: A chance for a few snowflakes early on

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: A rain and snow mixture

>Highs: Upper 30s

Wednesday: Widespread wet snow

>Highs: Upper 20s

