Early wintry mix then warmer
A cold front coupled with an upper-level trough will bring a surge of warmer air today. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm. Some patchy fog could develop with the warm/moist air moving in. Otherwise, patchy freezing drizzle and snow are likely in the morning. Tonight as a cold front moves in scattered showers develop. Plan on slick roads and icy surfaces!
Today: Morning wintry mix, cloudy and warmer with nighttime rain showers
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Friday: Light scattered rain showers early with temperatures gradually decreasing
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Low 30s
Sunday: A chance for a few snowflakes early on
>Highs: Low 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Low 30s
Tuesday: A rain and snow mixture
>Highs: Upper 30s
Wednesday: Widespread wet snow
>Highs: Upper 20s
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.