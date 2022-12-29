Community members and visitors flock to Mount Bohemia for opening day

LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - With fresh snow on the slopes, Mount Bohemia opened for the season Wednesday morning.

Excited skiers and snowboarders from near and far arrived by the carload to enjoy themselves.

Mount Bohemia General Manager Vern Barber says the weekend’s winter storm provided a solid snow base to allow for opening day.

“We’re a natural snow and ski area,” said Verner. “We don’t make snow, so we have to wait for the snow to get deep enough to cover the rocks and logs, and we definitely got enough this weekend.”

The ski area has dozens of runs and routes spread out across the mountain and over 20 miles of snowshoe trails around the property.

Its offerings have even gained the ski resort nationwide recognition.

It earned the number three spot on USA Todays Top 10 List of North America Ski Resorts in 2019 and again this year.

“USA Today runs a one-month poll in November for people around the country to vote on their North American ski area,” continued Verner. “And Mount Bohemia was the only Midwest ski area that has been in that poll.”

Skiers and snowboarders came for a variety of reasons, such as to enjoy the fresh natural snowfall.

“Definitely the powder,” said Mount Bohemia Customer Bennett Brown. “There’s tons of kickers on the side, and it’s so much fun.”

“Most of the ski mountains I’ve been to have just been groomed,” added Customer Rex Krote. “And so, it’s kind of like a different experience.”

Others were there to fulfill an annual tradition.

“My brother and I picked up a camp just at the base of Little Boho here four years ago,” said Customer Tom Woitinnek. “So, we’ve been coming up here since the place opened.”

According to Verner, Mount Bohemia will remain open as long as the snow is usable in the spring.

