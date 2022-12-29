City of Marquette offers Christmas tree drop-off sites

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - City of Marquette residents now have two locations to dispose of their Christmas trees.

Residents paying the solid waste fee on their monthly bills can utilize the city’s multiple drop-off sites. All decorations and stands must be removed from the tree before disposal. Trees must be placed inside the orange fencing at each location.

The first site is located at the west end of the Lakeview Arena parking lot, and the second location is at Hurley Field at 240 Mesnard Street. Both sites are open through January 9.

Residents who do not pay the fee should contact their regular waste hauler for service.

