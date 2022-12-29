Central Dispatch sees increase in vehicle crashes during winter storm weekend

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Negaunee Regional Communication Center Central Dispatch is sharing the number of vehicle accidents they responded to over the holiday winter storm weekend.

White-out conditions, heavy snow and slick roads made for dangerous conditions for drivers. Central Dispatch responded to nearly 130 calls in a 24-hour period. Most were for vehicles stuck or in a ditch, no major accidents were reported. Over a three-day period, they took more than 750 calls across the six counties they dispatch for.

“Everyone that worked with me this weekend all did a fantastic job, we had dispatchers that were willing to stay late, dispatchers that, as soon as they came in, all heck broke loose and they grabbed their headset, got on a console and we took care of business right away,” said Adam Holloway, Lead Dispatcher for the MSP Negaunee Regional Communication Center.

The amount of calls Central Dispatch responded to last weekend was more than double what they see in a typical year around the holidays.

