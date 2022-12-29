Brookridge Heights Assisted Living to host New Year’s challenge

90 day me we challenge
90 day me we challenge
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living is kicking off the new year with a twist.

The assisted living and retirement community is hosting a 90-day “All Together Now Me + We” personal growth challenge. It includes daily tasks ranging from complimenting a stranger to joining a new exercise class.

The idea is to connect with yourself, family, friends, and the community. Brookridge Executive Director Jennifer Huetter said anyone is welcome to join in on the fun.

“For every connection we make, Elegance Living, our company, will make a $1 donation to Blessings in a Backpack. It will be a really great opportunity to help kids all over the country,” Huetter said.

To join, text 1-833-ME-WE to receive daily prompts.

