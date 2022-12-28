Wintry mix followed by a warm up

Isolated patchy wintry mix will be around throughout the course of the day. This will include sleet, freezing rain, freezing drizzle, and snow. Roads will remain slick with icy spots. The jetstream pattern shifts turning to a southerly flow with small disturbances tracking ahead of a trough. This setup will bring unseasonably warm air to the area along with chances for light precipitation tomorrow through Friday. The holiday weekend will still be mild, but it’s shaping up to be dry.

Today: Cloudy with isolated mixed precipitation

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with patchy drizzle and nighttime scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Friday: Morning scattered showers with temperatures gradually dropping

>Highs: Mid 30s, low 40s east

Saturday: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Cloudy, warm, with late day wintry mix

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Widespread rain and snow mixture

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

