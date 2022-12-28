Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum new year celebration 2023 preview

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday, the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is hosting its annual Elementary New Year’s Eve ball-dropping event.

At 5:00 p.m. after the museum closes, it holds a ball drop celebration in front of the building. This event runs until 7:30 p.m. which is also when they will drop the ball.

The ball drop will also feature a live DJ along with treats, beverages, giveaways, snacks and family-friendly activities. U.P. Children’s Museum Education Coordinator Jim Edwards said this celebration continues to evolve every year.

“Over the years it’s become a celebration where families can get together, it’s a safe place here,” said Edwards. “Children enjoy this because they can have their party and then they forgive the other adults for having their party and midnight much later.”

Edwards also said tickets are $5 per child and free for adults. For more information on all events click here.

