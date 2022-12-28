Senator Ed McBroom and Representative David Prestin take the oath of office

Michigan state legislature sworn into office in delta county courthouse
Sen. Ed McBroom and Rep. David Prestin at their mutual Oath of Office ceremony.
Sen. Ed McBroom and Rep. David Prestin at their mutual Oath of Office ceremony.
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Sen. Ed McBroom (R) and Rep. David Prestin (R) took the oath of office in Escanaba on Tuesday.

McBroom will begin his second term as senator for the 38th Michigan Senate District. He says he plans to continue his focus from last term.

“There’s a lot of work that I was doing already, when it came to government transparency issues, and ethics reforms for the legislature,” said McBroom. “The new leadership that’s coming in has expressed a very strong public commitment to pursuing those things, so I hope that I’ll be able to contribute to that, because I’ve spent a lot of years working on it already.”

Prestin, who will be starting his first term as state representative for the 108th Michigan House district, says being the freshman is always daunting, but he has faith in his team.

“We’ve got a good head start, we picked up Beau LaFave’s team. So we’re ready to go in the 108th’s office, and I look forward to serving, and we’re going to get it done,” said Prestin. “But I think being a freshman is probably the biggest obstacle.”

