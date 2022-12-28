Overcoming mobility challenges in winter weather

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With rising snowbanks and icy sidewalks, people who face mobility challenges may have a more difficult time getting around this time of year.

The Superior Alliance for Independent Living, or SAIL, said parking is one of the biggest obstacles.

“Walking across the parking lot you have to be really strategic in where and how you park. You have to make sure that the ground you’re walking on is clear, firm, stable and slip-resistant,” SAIL Accessibility Advocate Jamie Glenn said.

Glenn said family members can play a big role in helping their loved ones with disabilities.

“Making sure that walkways are clear, that driveways are clear. Entrances and exits should be dry. In the winter a lot of times people track in the snow with their shoes. It can be really dangerous for people with mobility aids,” Glenn said.

Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs said although the city can’t control mother nature, staff try to keep public facilities clear of snow.

“We clear the areas that are most used, so that would be the city hall, municipal service center, senior center, the police department and Lakeview Arena. Those are our most popular areas,” Kovacs said.

Shoveling commonly used sidewalks is also a priority for the city.

“Most of those are around the schools and downtown, we do have a map that is posted on our website that you can look at to see which paths are shoveled or will be shoveled within a reasonable time frame,” Kovacs said.

If you would like to make a suggestion on how to improve accessibility in Marquette, Kovacs recommends that you get involved in the community master plan. If you would like to sign up for updates on the master plan, click here.

The city will also hold public exercises and surveys for the community master plan in which public input is welcome. No dates have been set.

