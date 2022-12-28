Operation Safe Neighborhoods removes 250 illegal guns off the street

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer provided an update on the number of illegal guns taken off the streets as a part of the Operation Safe Neighborhoods program.

Since the operation began, law enforcement officials have conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders, leading to 254 illegal guns taken off the street before they could be used to commit a crime. During sweeps, officers have also recovered countless illegal drugs and ammunition.

“Every Michigander deserves to be safe in their neighborhood,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today, I am proud to announce that Operation Safe Neighborhoods has taken 254 illegal guns off the street before they could be used to commit a future crime. Over the last four years, we have invested over $1 billion in public safety, and we will continue to make record investments, so Michiganders are safe at home, work or school, or running an errand.”

Operation Safe Neighborhoods is a statewide crackdown on crime aimed at reducing gun violence by getting illegal guns off the street and out of the hands of people who cannot legally be in possession of a gun due to prior criminal history.

“We are committed to investing in public safety and safe communities for every Michigander,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “I am encouraged to see the progress happening around the state as we partner with local law enforcement to prevent gun violence and crime by getting guns off our streets. Governor Whitmer and I will continue working with every tool available to us to create communities where every person feels safe, knowing that the state of Michigan is invested in their future.”

Nearly one in three reported violent crimes in Michigan involve a firearm, and in the first half of 2022, over 450 Michiganders have lost their lives due to gun violence. The new initiative builds on Governor Whitmer’s MI Safe Communities program that she launched last summer to invest in local police, get illegal guns off the street, and fund expanded opportunities in jobs, education, and the justice system.

About Operation Safe Neighborhoods:

Recently, MDOC parole and probation agents teamed with local law enforcement across the state and have been conducting enhanced compliance checks on probationers and parolees who are legally prohibited from possessing a gun.

There are roughly 32,000 probationers and 8,500 parolees in the state, of which 20 percent have been convicted previously of a gun crime. These individuals are supervised by more than 1,000 MDOC parole and probation agents. The plan the department devised and implemented is aimed at the strategic targeting of high-risk individuals who have weapons possession in their criminal history that could be used to commit further crimes.

