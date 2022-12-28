Maurices donates sock slippers to Brookridge Heights residents

Brookridge receives slippers
Brookridge receives slippers(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents at Brookridge Heights Assisted Living got a special surprise Wednesday evening.

As a late Christmas present, the retail store Maurices in Marquette donated 100 slipper socks of various styles to the retirement community.

Store Manager Amy Burdick said it came from the help of customers who purchased an extra pair in-store.

“Every year Maurices gives us the chance to give back to our community where our stores are. We usually get an abundance of slipper socks that everyone loves so we decided to donate them to residents,” Burdick said.

Burdick also said the donation was personal to her as she had a family member who lived at Brookridge.

“My aunt lived here for about 4 years. The staff here were so amazing to her, loved her and cared for her. They were the kindest people and it’s very dear to my heart,” Burdick said.

Services at Brookridge can be found here.

