Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority urges Marquette citizens to reuse and recycle Christmas decorations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holiday season winding down, many people have used decorations and gift supplies.

Many gift supplies, like wrapping paper, paper boxes and other paper-based products, can be recycled.

Christmas decorations like lights and other knick-knacks can be donated to a secondhand store.

For those looking to get rid of a Christmas tree, there are compost areas in Marquette County they can be dropped off at.

Marquette County Solid Waste Management Director of Operations Brad Austin says it’s all about reframing how we look at the things we use.

“When you look at items, try and look at them in a different light, like how maybe can I donate them, or reuse them? Or if I can’t, how can I recycle them?” said Austin. “Ultimately, at the end of the day, we are looking at averting those items away from the landfill.”

Click here for more information on the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority, or to find a compost site near you.

