Lower Michigan woman killed in Luce County snowmobile crash

McMILLAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Lower Michigan woman was killed Tuesday night in a snowmobile crash in Luce County.

The Luce County Sheriff’s Office says a 55-year-old woman from Chesterfield was trying to cross M-123 from Charcoal Grade to go south into Newberry. The snowmobile pulled into the lane of a northbound vehicle that could not stop before hitting the snowmobile.

The operator of the snowmobile was thrown off the machine into the southbound lane of travel. The operator was then hit by a southbound vehicle that did not see the victim lying in the road.

The woman was taken to Helen Newberry Joy Hospital by Luce County EMS where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The woman’s name will be released after next of kin is notified.

The Luce County Sheriff’s Office says a 56-year-old Newberry woman was driving the northbound vehicle. A 57-year-old Newberry man was driving the southbound vehicle.

Luce County EMS, Newberry Fire Department and the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post assisted at the scene.

This is the second deadly snowmobile crash in the U.P. this snowmobile season.

