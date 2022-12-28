Lower Michigan woman killed in Luce County snowmobile crash

Vermont State Police say one of the racers was heading downhill at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday...
Vermont State Police say one of the racers was heading downhill at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday when the crash happened(WCAX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McMILLAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Lower Michigan woman was killed Tuesday night in a snowmobile crash in Luce County.

The Luce County Sheriff’s Office says a 55-year-old woman from Chesterfield was trying to cross M-123 from Charcoal Grade to go south into Newberry. The snowmobile pulled into the lane of a northbound vehicle that could not stop before hitting the snowmobile.

The operator of the snowmobile was thrown off the machine into the southbound lane of travel. The operator was then hit by a southbound vehicle that did not see the victim lying in the road.

The woman was taken to Helen Newberry Joy Hospital by Luce County EMS where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The woman’s name will be released after next of kin is notified.

The Luce County Sheriff’s Office says a 56-year-old Newberry woman was driving the northbound vehicle. A 57-year-old Newberry man was driving the southbound vehicle.

Luce County EMS, Newberry Fire Department and the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post assisted at the scene.

This is the second deadly snowmobile crash in the U.P. this snowmobile season.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
FILE IMAGE - File of emergency vehicle.
1 dead, 4 injured in crash on US-2 in Dickinson County
Fatal crash (gfx)
UPDATE: Gwinn man dies in car vs. pedestrian crash on US-41 in Marquette
Man in custody following Ishpeming standoff, discharging firearm
Projected snow totals between Tuesday and Tuesday night.
More snow expected Tuesday before 2023 warmup

Latest News

Fatal crash (gfx)
UPDATE: Gwinn man dies in car vs. pedestrian crash on US-41 in Marquette
Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy donates $300k to help Michigan veterans pay heating bills
Operation Safe Neighborhoods removes 250 illegal guns off the street
Man in custody following Ishpeming standoff, discharging firearm