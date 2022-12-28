Gogebic County handles holiday storm with passion

Gogebic County activated its open its emergency warming shelter at Wakefield.
Wakefield City Hall.
Wakefield City Hall.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic County is glad to be past this weekend’s holiday blizzard.

White-out conditions and slippery roads caused motorists to become stranded, stretching resources thin.

“We ended up with, I’m hearing reports averaging about 30 inches of snow but the main problem we ran into was the wind which caused whiteout conditions for most of the weekend,” said Gogebic County Sheriff Ross Solberg.

Both the sheriff’s office and local towing services said their hands were full responding to travelers stuck on the sides of roads.

“We handled 37 complaints and accidents over the holiday weekend just at the Gogebic sheriff’s county,” said Solberg.

Since they were unable to keep up with the number of vehicles needing to be towed. The county was forced to open its emergency warming shelter at Wakefield City Hall to provide stranded drivers a place to stay. The County Sheriff and MSP troopers brought travelers there who had become stuck.

City Manager Robert Brown said the Council Chamber room and the building’s gym were where people came to do activities during the storm.

“A lot of families choose to watch tv and hang out in there and their kids went down to our gymnasium where they played basketball and were able to do some different athletic stuff during the blizzard,” said Brown.

Brown also said the community also came through to help those whose holiday plans had changed.

“Holiday was able to donate some food, pizza some bread peanut butter, and jelly for the children,” said Brown. “We also had some volunteers locally that were able to transport people from the gas station up here to the city building so overall it was a team effort.”

Both departments said the greatest thing about this experience was seeing the community come together and help each other out.

