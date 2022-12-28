Forsyth Snowmobile Club hosts annual Safety Course

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, young winter sports enthusiasts met at the Forsyth Township Snowmobile and ATV Club in Gwinn to take a Snowmobile Safety course.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said that the main purpose is to make sure everyone has a safe winter on the trails.

“To be safe and responsible, we want to make sure that everyone that goes out on snowmobiles is doing the right thing. Making sure they are legal and safe on the trail,” said Marquette County Special Operations Division Errol Lukkarinen.

For eight hours students got an up-close look at the dos and don’ts of handling a snowmobile. After the course ended, they were also given a certificate for their participation. Forsyth president Lyn Gorsuch claims that learning to ride one of these is simpler than people may think.

“It’s fairly simple. Follow the basic safety features and know your machine, and know the rules of the road. Basically, that’s it,” said Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club President Gorsuch.

Gorsuch also expressed that the students are always very attentive and ready to learn.

“Their kids but they enjoy it, they’re always well-behaved and they have a lot of fun with it laughing and joking around and stuff,” said Gorsuch.

One young Yooper who took the course said she went because she loves snowmobiles.

“One of my best friends has a snowmobile and I really want one and I like going outside,” said Alivia Kurin.

The end goal of these courses is to teach first-time and future riders how to ride like pros.

