Florida police officer drags woman into jail, is fired

In this image taken from video released by the Tampa Police Department, police officer Gregory...
In this image taken from video released by the Tampa Police Department, police officer Gregory Damon drags a woman across the floor at Orient Road Jail in Tampa, Fla., on Nov. 17, 2022. Damon, who was videotaped dragging a handcuffed woman on the floor has been fired, authorities said. An internal investigation determined that former officer violated department policies during the Nov. 17 incident, the Tampa Police Department announced Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in a news release.(Tampa Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A police officer in Tampa, Florida, who was videotaped dragging a handcuffed woman into jail has been fired, authorities said.

An internal investigation determined that former officer Gregory Damon violated department policies during the Nov. 17 incident, the Tampa Police Department announced Tuesday in a news release.

The woman was being arrested for trespassing, according to the release. A body camera video shows her refusing to leave Damon’s vehicle while parked at the Orient Road Jail and telling the officer, “I want you to drag me.”

Damon then removes the woman from the vehicle and pulls her by the arm across a concrete floor, stopping once to tell her to get up but the woman refuses. Damon drags the woman to a doorway then buzzes for additional officers to assist him before the body camera video released by the Tampa Police Department cuts off.

The agency said it revised policy in 2013 to forbid officers from dragging uncooperative suspects on the ground. Officers should instead seek assistance from jail booking staff or other law enforcement, police said.

Damon had been with the Tampa Police Department since 2016.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
FILE IMAGE - File of emergency vehicle.
1 dead, 4 injured in crash on US-2 in Dickinson County
Fatal crash (gfx)
UPDATE: Gwinn man dies in car vs. pedestrian crash on US-41 in Marquette
Man in custody following Ishpeming standoff, discharging firearm
Projected snow totals between Tuesday and Tuesday night.
More snow expected Tuesday before 2023 warmup

Latest News

Before you ring in 2023, set yourself up for success in the new year by focusing on your health...
What to put on your year-end health checklist
Final preparations are underway for the big night, and here's what's being done to the iconic...
New Year's Eve ball gets new crystals
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
US marks anniversary of Paul Whelan’s detention in Russia
A traveler wades through the field of unclaimed bags at the Southwest Airlines luggage...
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Supreme Court asked to stop judges from giving out punishment for acquitted offenses