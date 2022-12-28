Drizzly with brushes of rain, snow before the New Year

Impulses ahead of a weather system approaching the Northern Plains produce rounds of overall light wintry mixed precipitation over Upper Michigan -- with overnight additions of freezing drizzle and rain to make for a slippery commute. Ice accumulations up to a quarter inch possible in the Western U.P. Conditions dry out Friday afternoon as the system ejects out of the region, leading to overall pleasant weather with above seasonal temperatures during the New Year’s weekend with isolated light wintry mixed showers possible.

Then early next week, a moisture-rich system from the Southern Plains bring potentially heavy mixed rain and snow to impact the U.P.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light rain and snow showers plus freezing drizzle and rain in the morning; south breezes gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: Mid 20s to Mid 30s (coldest interior west)

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with drizzle early then afternoon rain and snow west/rain east; southwest winds gusting 25 mph

>Highs: Mid 30s to Lower 40s

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with wintry mix early then diminishing in the afternoon; west winds gusting 35 mph

>Highs: 30s

Saturday, New Year’s Eve: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 30s

Sunday, New Year’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated wintry mix showers and mild

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy late with wintry mix showers; mild

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain and snow; mild

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers possible

>Highs: 30

