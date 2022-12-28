Copper Country Curling Club holds annual open house in Calumet

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Curling Club held its annual open house between 6:00 and 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Located in the Drill Shop next door to the Calumet Elementary School, community members came to check out the club’s curling rink.

Attendees could either curl themselves or learn how to with members of the club.

“We have certified instructors,” Copper Country Curling Club President Gary Lassila. “And they’ll teach them how to throw, teach them how to sweep.”

In previous years, the club has held two open houses like this in December but decided to focus on holding only one this year.

“People that grow up in this area, they see curling on TV all the time, and it’s a chance to actually do it because there’s not a lot of curling rinks available,” continued Lassila. “It’s not like golf or bowling, where you can go at any time. Here it’s a curling rink, so we provide an opportunity for people to come on out for free and give it a try.”

According to Lassila, a second open house will be held in March during Copper Dog week.

“We’ll have one there because there are so many people in town,” added Lassila. “And we just want to let people give it a try.”

