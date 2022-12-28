Christmas blizzard helps prepare SnowRiver Mountain Resort for ski season

Ski lift.
Ski lift.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ski Resort that was formally known as A Big Snow Resort is now called SnowRiver Mountain Resort. General Manager Benjamin Bartz said it is 100% ready for business.

The Christmas weekend blizzard brought the ski resort large quantities of snow. In some areas, the snowfall totaled over four feet on the slopes.

Bartz said these are perfect conditions for winter sports. He also added that the resort is excited to now be open year-round.

“With the winds that we saw some areas were up to five feet so really ideal conditions,” said Bartz. “We have 100 percent of the mountain open which is really ideal and we got warm temps coming in for the weekend, Sunnys Kiess no better day to come skiing in snow river.”

For resort, hours and directions click here.

