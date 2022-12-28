1 person in custody following Ishpeming standoff and discharging firearm

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A 35-year-old has been arrested following a stand-off in Ishpeming on Tuesday evening.

According to the Ishpeming City Police, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to a domestic assault complaint on Angeline Street, involving discharging a firearm. When officers arrived on the scene; they discovered two females had left the residence unharmed after the male resident had fired a handgun into the floor during an argument with his girlfriend.

The man then barricaded himself in the home but surrendered by exiting the home after 4-and-a-half hours.

The suspect is currently lodged at the Marquette County Jail on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence, reckless use of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in or at a building. His name is not being released at this time.

Assisting at the scene were the Michigan State Police, Michigan State Police Emergency Response Team, the City of Negaunee Police Department, and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department.

