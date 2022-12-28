1 dead in car vs. pedestrian crash on US-41 in Marquette

Fatal crash (gfx)
Fatal crash (gfx)(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was killed in a car vs. pedestrian crash on the US-41 Bypass at the McClellan Avenue intersection in Marquette Tuesday evening, according to the Marquette Police Department.

Officers from the Marquette Police Department responded shortly after 8 p.m.

Police ask motorists to stay away from the intersection while the crash remains under investigation.

The Marquette Police Department was assisted by the Marquette Fire Department, UP Health System EMS, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police and Northern Michigan University Public Safety.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE IMAGE - File of emergency vehicle.
1 dead, 4 injured in crash on US-2 in Dickinson County
NMU announces new head football coach
Projected snow totals between Tuesday and Tuesday night.
More snow expected Tuesday before 2023 warmup
An Ishpeming resident uses a snow blower to remove the large amounts of snow brought by last...
Marquette County residents still removing snow Monday following storm
Rising temperatures and mixed precipitation at times this week
Small rounds of snow and warm up this week

Latest News

The Copper Country Curling Club held its annual open house on Tuesday evening, giving...
Copper Country Curling Club holds annual open house in Calumet
Following the holiday storm in the U.P, Keweenaw community members and visitors are enjoying...
Keweenaw community and visitors enjoy Christmas vacation with snow-filled fun
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Winter weather hazards through tonight.
Snow & sleet could create slippery conditions through tonight