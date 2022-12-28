1 dead in car vs. pedestrian crash on US-41 in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was killed in a car vs. pedestrian crash on the US-41 Bypass at the McClellan Avenue intersection in Marquette Tuesday evening, according to the Marquette Police Department.

Officers from the Marquette Police Department responded shortly after 8 p.m.

Police ask motorists to stay away from the intersection while the crash remains under investigation.

The Marquette Police Department was assisted by the Marquette Fire Department, UP Health System EMS, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police and Northern Michigan University Public Safety.

