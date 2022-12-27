Tri County Safe Harbor receives donation from Escanaba Mill

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Tri County Safe Harbor, Inc has received a $10,000 donation from the Billerud Escanaba Mill.

According to a press release from Safe Harbor’s executive director, the donation will supplement federal, local, and state grant funding needed in order to operate the agency.

“We rely heavily on the support from our community throughout the year as the state and federal grants that we received are restricted to certain things and don’t cover all of our expenses. The work that we do at Tri County Safe Harbor could not happen without contributions from the community. Any amount donated is appreciated and needed. We are so grateful to the Billerud Escanaba Mill for this donation!”, says Erin Viau, executive director of Tri County Safe Harbor.

Tri County Safe Harbor serves victims of intimate partner domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and dating violence. The organization has been operational since 1982 and serves Delta, Menominee and Schoolcraft Counties. The 15-bed shelter is located in Escanaba. It houses women and children that have been victims of intimate partner domestic violence and sexual assault who are in an unsafe situation. The shelter provides them with a safe place to stay. In addition, Tri County Safe Harbor does assist with providing a safe place for men and their children if they are the victims although at this time they are not housed at the shelter.

Tri County Safe Harbor also provides other services if someone needs assistance but is not in need of shelter. Some of these services include a 24-hour crisis line, advocacy, court support, transportation, assistance with personal protection orders, and information and referrals to other agencies. In addition, staff can provide advocacy and support to victims at the hospital if an assault occurs. Tri County Safe Harbor also has outreach offices in Manistique, and Menominee that offer the same services that a victim could receive in shelter.

In fiscal year 2022, Tri County Safe Harbor provided assistance to 95 women, 36 children and 3 men. They had 685 crisis calls and provided 1953 shelter nights to those in need.

If someone is in need of services from Tri County Safe Harbor, they can call the 24/7 helpline at 906-789-1166. To make a donation to our agency, please contact Erin at 906-553-7357 or visit our webpage at www.safe3c.com

