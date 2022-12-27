Snow & sleet could create slippery conditions through tonight

Winter weather hazards through tonight.
Winter weather hazards through tonight.(WLUC)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Snow and sleet could cause slippery travel for the remainder of the evening across Upper Michigan, with some accumulations possible in the eastern U.P. and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. 35 mph wind gusts could cause blowing snow and reduced visibilities. Wednesday should be mostly dry, though isolated flurries and freezing drizzle will be possible. Look for highs in the upper-20s for most.

Tonight: Overcast, with isolated sleet and snow showers. Windy, with 35 mph gusts possible.

>Lows: 15-25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with an isolated flurry, sprinkle or area of freezing drizzle possible.

>Highs: 25-35

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with 20 mph wind gusts possible.

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated snow showers in the afternoon.

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Rain likely, mixed with snow in the western U.P.

>Highs: 30s

