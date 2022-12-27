A round of wintry mix comes later today
A quick-moving clipper system is going to track through the region by tonight. It’ll bring light snow across the north and east this afternoon. Then, this evening, a wintry mix of sleet and potentially freezing rain moves across the south. Roads will be slippery and icy in some spots. Snowfall amounts in the east will range from 3-6″. The jetstream pattern shifts with more of a southwesterly flow developing for the rest of the week. This brings in warmer air.
Today: Snow showers with a wintry mix
>Highs: Low 20s
Wednesday: Morning wintry mix otherwise primarily cloudy and milder
>Highs: Low 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated mixed precip
>Highs: Low 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Saturday: Cloudy with light snow at night
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with morning light snow showers
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Monday: Cloudy and mild
>Highs: Low 30s
