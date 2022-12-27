A round of wintry mix comes later today

A quick-moving clipper system is going to track through the region by tonight. It’ll bring light snow across the north and east this afternoon. Then, this evening, a wintry mix of sleet and potentially freezing rain moves across the south. Roads will be slippery and icy in some spots. Snowfall amounts in the east will range from 3-6″. The jetstream pattern shifts with more of a southwesterly flow developing for the rest of the week. This brings in warmer air.

Today: Snow showers with a wintry mix

>Highs: Low 20s

Wednesday: Morning wintry mix otherwise primarily cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated mixed precip

>Highs: Low 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Cloudy with light snow at night

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with morning light snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Monday: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

