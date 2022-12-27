Michigan gas price averages fall below 3 dollars per gallon

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA of Michigan, gas price averages across the state are now below $3.00 per gallon, after falling another 7 cents over the past week.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.99 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 66 cents less than this time last month. The recent decrease in price is due to low demand for gasoline. Meantime, the national average sits higher at $3.10 per gallon. A spokesperson for AAA says, “If demand remains low and stocks rise, drivers could see pump prices continue to decrease through next year.”

When it comes to gas price averages by county around the Upper Peninsula, Houghton and Keweenaw County have the highest average at $3.50 per gallon, while Gogebic County has the lowest at $2.71 per gallon.

