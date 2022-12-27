December snackshot: the TV6 Morning News team tries Michigan-made treats

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Add some Michigan-made flavors to your New Year’s Eve party lineup.

You can enjoy a hot cup of spiked coffee, directly from your Keurig, sweet-and-salty potato chips from Better Made, and cheese with a unique aging process from Pinconning.

The TV6 Morning News team taste-tests so you don’t have to.

The Keurig cups are by Battle Creek-based Cask & Kettle and are available online and at Walmart stores.

Better Made sells its products in most Michigan grocery stores and online.

You can purchase cheese and sausage from Michigan’s cheese capital at pinconningcheese.com.

