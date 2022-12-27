December snackshot: the TV6 Morning News team tries Michigan-made treats

From Pinconning cheese to boozy K-Cups
The TV6 Morning News team tries Michigan-made snacks.
The TV6 Morning News team tries Michigan-made snacks.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Add some Michigan-made flavors to your New Year’s Eve party lineup.

You can enjoy a hot cup of spiked coffee, directly from your Keurig, sweet-and-salty potato chips from Better Made, and cheese with a unique aging process from Pinconning.

The TV6 Morning News team taste-tests so you don’t have to.

The TV6 Morning News team tries Michigan-made snacks including summer sausage and alcoholic K-cups.

The Keurig cups are by Battle Creek-based Cask & Kettle and are available online and at Walmart stores.

Better Made sells its products in most Michigan grocery stores and online.

You can purchase cheese and sausage from Michigan’s cheese capital at pinconningcheese.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMU announces new head football coach
An Ishpeming resident uses a snow blower to remove the large amounts of snow brought by last...
Marquette County residents still removing snow Monday following storm
Projected snow totals between Tuesday and Tuesday night.
More snow expected Tuesday before 2023 warmup
Rising temperatures and mixed precipitation at times this week
Small rounds of snow and warm up this week
New York State Police advised residents to stay off the roads Saturday in a tweet that included...
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

Latest News

The Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club held its annual Candle Luminary Ski event the day after Christmas,...
Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club holds annual Candle Luminary Ski event
The TV6 Morning News team tries Michigan-made snacks.
December snackshot: trying Michigan-made snacks
Michigan gas price averages fall below 3 dollars per gallon
Projected snow totals between Tuesday and Tuesday night.
More snow expected Tuesday before 2023 warmup