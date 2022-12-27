Au Train River floods after ice forms dam

The owner of this home on Woodland Avenue in Au Train Township is pumping water out of his crawl space to contain damage caused by the flood(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Ice buildup over Christmas weekend has caused the Au Train River to flood.

Ice formed a dam under the M-28 bridge, near where the Au Train River connects to Lake Superior.

Residents in the area have water in their yards and basements. Au Train Resident Brian Edgette says his septic system is backed up and his neighbors are having other problems.

“Some of my neighbor’s wells have failed already,” Edgette said. “I am fortunate enough to have this continuing to pump about 140 gallons per minute in my crawl space to save my well. The septic is another story I can’t control on the outside ground level.”

Au Train Township Supervisor Michelle Doucette says at a meeting tonight, the township board will approve a plan to remove the blockage at the township’s expense of $5,000 to $10,000.

“We are going to break through the icebergs in about 50-foot increments to try and get a small flow of water going,” Doucette said. “We do not want to get a big gush of water due to the M-28 bridge. We will be working on this for the next two to three days and slowly getting the water to recede.”

Edgette says the situation is only getting worse.

“Hopefully the township is doing its part,” Edgette said. “I know most of you don’t live on this riverfront and I guess that is a fault of my own to live on this beautiful riverfront property, it is my problem. It is also in the best benefit of the township to get this resolved because contamination is a severe risk right now.”

Doucette says ice excavation could begin tonight, following expected approval at an emergency township board meeting at 6 p.m. in the Au Train Township Hall.

