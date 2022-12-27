1 dead, 4 injured in crash on US-2 in Dickinson County

FILE IMAGE - File of emergency vehicle.(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is dead after a crash Monday afternoon in Dickinson County.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, the single-car crash was reported around 1:55 p.m. Monday on US-2 near Habammer Road in Waucedah Township.

Investigators say a 2018 Cadillac was westbound on US-2. The driver lost control on a corner, traveling across the eastbound lane into the ditch. The car rolled over onto its roof.

The driver of the car, an 81-year-old Rapid River man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released. The four passengers in the car were taken to Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson with injuries. They are expected to survive.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation.

The Michigan State Police, Norway Fire, North Alert Ambulance, Integrity Ambulance, Dickinson County Road Commission and Norway Auto Body all assisted at the scene.

