Small rounds of snow and warm up this week

Rising temperatures and mixed precipitation at times this week
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:24 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
With the blizzard behind us conditions this week are shaping up to be mostly seasonal but with things changing up by the end of the week. Lake effect snow will affect some of the eastern counties Monday evening with a clipper moving through on Tuesday. These events will be on the lighter side but some in the east could see 6-9″ by the end of Tuesday. By Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will be above average in the 30s some verging close to the 40s. A wintry mix is in the forecast right now for New Years’ Eve but things could change before the new year rolls around.

Today: Mostly cloudy; lake effect snow in the east along the NW wind belts

>Highs: Mid to High 10s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; clipper swiftly moves through the U.P in the morning and afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 10s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy’ warmer air settles in

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; chances of scattered mixed precip in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; chances of rain in the east

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chance of mixed precip

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

