New Year’s Eve celebrations pose challenge for those in recovery

While these drinks may look like normal cocktails, they are non-alcohol mocktails. Iron Bay...
While these drinks may look like normal cocktails, they are non-alcohol mocktails. Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery in Marquette has a portion of its drink menu dedicated to them.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - New Year’s Eve is a holiday that often involves large gatherings with alcohol, but for those looking to stay sober or who struggle with addiction, it can be very difficult.

“The holidays can be tough for anybody, but specifically if an individual has specific goals around the holidays just because of the prevalence,” Great Lakes Recovery Center Senior Director of Clinical Resources Jessica Murawski said.

Murawski said it can be helpful to make a strategy ahead of time before attending a New Year’s Eve gathering.

“Making sure that there is an exit plan, that maybe you have someone who can support you through that,” Murawski said. “I also think that some sober events might be a nice option, so for friends and families to look at offering that for family members and really reducing that expectation altogether to have to drink at events.”

In Marquette, Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery has special mocktail options that are one hundred percent alcohol-free.

“A Mocktail is a non-alcoholic option for anybody who wants to not get drunk,” Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery Bar Manager Brandon Maki said.

Maki said mocktails allow people who are choosing to be sober to feel comfortable in a social setting. He said the alcohol-free options are also growing in popularity.

“We sold about 500 mocktails in a month which is huge,” Maki said. “Every month they are growing. I think dry January, sober October, and those kinds of trends are growing every year. It has been great.”

If you or a loved one is trying to stay sober and looking for resources visit Great Lakes Recovery Center’s website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMU announces new head football coach
New York State Police advised residents to stay off the roads Saturday in a tweet that included...
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives
A gift wonderland.
Up North Lodge continues to spread Christmas joy
TV6 Extended Forecast from 12/24/22
Blizzard conditions subside on Christmas Day
blizzard
Blizzard conditions persist near Lake Superior

Latest News

An Ishpeming resident uses a snow blower to remove the large amounts of snow brought by last...
Marquette County residents still removing snow Monday following storm
Heavy snow weighed down trees and lines, causing widespread outages in Cloverland Electric's...
Cloverland Electric restores over 9k outages caused by Christmas weekend storm
A community member gets a free meal at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge during its annual Christmas...
Ishpeming Elks Lodge holds 16th annual community Christmas dinner
The shelter is full of Christmas decorations to help residents to get into the holiday spirit.
Marquette’s Room at the Inn celebrates Christmas