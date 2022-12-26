New Year’s Eve celebrations pose challenge for those in recovery

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - New Year’s Eve is a holiday that often involves large gatherings with alcohol, but for those looking to stay sober or who struggle with addiction, it can be very difficult.

“The holidays can be tough for anybody, but specifically if an individual has specific goals around the holidays just because of the prevalence,” Great Lakes Recovery Center Senior Director of Clinical Resources Jessica Murawski said.

Murawski said it can be helpful to make a strategy ahead of time before attending a New Year’s Eve gathering.

“Making sure that there is an exit plan, that maybe you have someone who can support you through that,” Murawski said. “I also think that some sober events might be a nice option, so for friends and families to look at offering that for family members and really reducing that expectation altogether to have to drink at events.”

In Marquette, Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery has special mocktail options that are one hundred percent alcohol-free.

“A Mocktail is a non-alcoholic option for anybody who wants to not get drunk,” Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery Bar Manager Brandon Maki said.

Maki said mocktails allow people who are choosing to be sober to feel comfortable in a social setting. He said the alcohol-free options are also growing in popularity.

“We sold about 500 mocktails in a month which is huge,” Maki said. “Every month they are growing. I think dry January, sober October, and those kinds of trends are growing every year. It has been great.”

If you or a loved one is trying to stay sober and looking for resources visit Great Lakes Recovery Center’s website.

