More snow expected Tuesday before 2023 warmup

By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
A chance of lake-effect snow showers continues tonight, but expect these to wind down for most around midnight. Lows tonight will be in the single digits and lower-teens. Another round of snow is expected as we head into Tuesday. Much of the area should pick up 1-3 inches from this, with some amounts in the 3-6 inch range toward eastern Alger and eastern Schoolcraft counties, as well as in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Wind gusts around 30 mph could cause some blowing snow into Tuesday night.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of lake-effect snow showers into the early overnight, possibly continuing into the early morning hours in Keweenaw county.

>Lows: Single digits for most. Lower-teens for Manistique and Copper Harbor.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with snow showers likely. Windy, with 30 mph gusts.

>Highs: Upper-teens to lower-20s for most. The southern U.P. could reach the mid-20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with 20 mph wind gusts.

>Highs: Around 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered rain showers. Areas of freezing rain and snow will be possible in the western U.P. in the morning.

>Highs: Around 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated rain showers in the eastern U.P.

>Highs: Around 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated rain showers in the eastern U.P.

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated snow showers in the eastern U.P.

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered mixed precipitation in the afternoon.

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

