Marquette County residents still removing snow Monday following storm

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -Now that blizzard conditions have passed, Marquette County residents are faced with removing all that snow.

Homes in Ishpeming and Negaunee saw snow drifts up to their windows. Monday afternoon, people were still working to clear their driveways.

Ishpeming resident Dee St. Aandre said she came home from visiting family on Christmas to snow blocking her walkway.

“It was awful,” St. Aandre said. “I went up to my kid’s place in Big Bay on Sunday and I came home and it was bad. I have lived here for many years, and I have seen this kind of snow, but this storm was bad.”

St. Aandre says she did not think the blizzard was going to be as bad as it was.

“They said it would be, but the weatherman says that a lot and we don’t get it. Silly me I thought maybe we won’t get it. I was wrong, we got it,” St. Aandre said.

The National Weather Service map of snow totals showed Ishpeming received around 2 feet of snow over the weekend.

