Cloverland Electric restores over 9k outages caused by Christmas weekend storm

By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST
EASTERN UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Cloverland Electric Cooperative restored over 9,000 outages caused by the Christmas weekend winter storm.

Dubbed Winter Storm Elliot, the system which covered a large portion of the Upper Peninsula brought high winds and heavy snowfall particularly in the DeTour and Drummond Island areas, according to Cloverland Electric. The electric company said resulting downed power lines and trees caused outages beginning early Friday morning. Those outages peaked at 2,300 meters offline Saturday morning.

Cloverland Electric crews saw downed trees and lines due to heavy snow.
Cloverland Electric crews saw downed trees and lines due to heavy snow.(Cloverland Electric)

Cloverland Electric said crews were able to restore all accessible outage locations by 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. Cumulatively, crews restored over 9,000 outages caused by the storm. Approximately 500 members endured an overnight outage on Friday, the electric company said, but by Saturday evening, nearly all outages were restored. Outages continued to fluctuate on Christmas Day as heavy snows and wind persisted across Cloverland’s service territory.

About 80 locations on Neebish Island were not accessible due to road conditions; Cloverland said crews will resume restoration efforts when roads are safe to travel. A handful of seasonal locations on Drummond Island remained off overnight Sunday, along with several seasonal locations on Les Cheneaux islands that were offline prior to the storm (which will be restored once ice forms and crews can access the islands).

Cloverland wanted to extend sincere thanks to its internal staff, including dispatchers and field crews who worked long days to restore outages over the holiday weekend. The cooperative also thanked local law enforcement, 911 dispatchers, first responders and county and city road commissions for their diligent work keeping communities as safe as possible during the storm.

Cloverland Electric reminded its members to stay clear of any downed lines and report them at (800-562-4953) or 911. The cooperative also encouraged its members to stay tuned to its outage and safety center for tips before, during and after a power outage situation.

