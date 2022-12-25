Up North Lodge continues to spread Christmas joy

A gift wonderland.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year in a row, the Up North Lodge in Gwinn spread Christmas joy by giving back to the community with its Operation Great Christmas.

For weeks, people from all around the U.P. have been donating Christmas gifts for those in need. On Christmas Eve morning from 10:00 a.m. until noon, people filled the Up North Lodge Event Center, collecting gifts to take to loves ones. One volunteer organizer said the end goal is to try and make sure that everyone in the community gets a gift.

“My goal and purpose are just to help people with a hand up and the rule is to take what you need and leave what you don’t cause someone else might need that,” said volunteer Len McKeen. “Often times I’m trying to encourage people to take more because often at times they will take a gift for a child, and they’re satisfied with that.”

The elves of Forsyth Township also are hosting a free meal on Christmas Day at the Up North Event Center and delivering meals to people around the township.

