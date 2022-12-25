Room at the Inn celebrates Christmas

The shelter is full of Christmas decorations to help residents to get into the holiday spirit.
The shelter is full of Christmas decorations to help residents to get into the holiday spirit.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers made Christmas breakfast and dinner for residents at the Room at the Inn.

The shelter currently has around 30 residents. Christmas morning, they received gift bags donated from community organizations. Room at the Inn Board Chair Cori Bodeman says Santa and Mrs. Claus even made an appearance.

“I got to be Mrs. Claus and it was an extraordinary experience to be able to hand out a bunch of gifts,” Bodeman said. “We are very grateful for our community support.”

Bodeman says she hopes shelter residents walk away feeling cared for by the community.

“I really hope that they find a little bit solace, a little bit of peace, some relaxation and recognize that there are people out there that are willing and want to help,” Bodeman said.

Room at the Inn Administrative Assistant Kimm Frew says there is nowhere else she would rather be on Christmas.

“It is very rewarding, I would rather be here than anywhere else because this seems like my family, my home a lot of the time,” Frew said. “I just enjoy being here and hopefully, we all help them with what they need to receive to get on the way to receiving good housing or whatever they need.”

Frew has a Christmas message for residents and the community.

“A big thank you to everybody and a merry Christmas to our guests and everyone out there,” Frew said.

Both Frew and Bodeman say the shelter relies on the support of the community to make sure residents’ needs are met. To make a donation to the room at the inn visit its website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

blizzard
Blizzard conditions persist near Lake Superior
Marquette roads.
Michigan State Police: No major crashes in Upper Michigan Friday
Winter power outages
Tracking potential UP power outages during pre-Christmas blizzard
On the road in the passenger seat of a snowplow.
Marquette plow drivers share their unique point of view on the roads
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers

Latest News

A community member gets a free meal at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge during its annual Christmas...
Ishpeming Elks Lodge holds 16th annual community Christmas dinner
Kiwanis sign.
Kiwanis Club of Marquette distributes Christmas Eve dinners as a way of giving back
A gift wonderland.
Up North Lodge continues to spread Christmas joy
TV6 Extended Forecast from 12/24/22
Blizzard conditions remain for this evening but subside by Christmas Day