Room at the Inn celebrates Christmas

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers made Christmas breakfast and dinner for residents at the Room at the Inn.

The shelter currently has around 30 residents. Christmas morning, they received gift bags donated from community organizations. Room at the Inn Board Chair Cori Bodeman says Santa and Mrs. Claus even made an appearance.

“I got to be Mrs. Claus and it was an extraordinary experience to be able to hand out a bunch of gifts,” Bodeman said. “We are very grateful for our community support.”

Bodeman says she hopes shelter residents walk away feeling cared for by the community.

“I really hope that they find a little bit solace, a little bit of peace, some relaxation and recognize that there are people out there that are willing and want to help,” Bodeman said.

Room at the Inn Administrative Assistant Kimm Frew says there is nowhere else she would rather be on Christmas.

“It is very rewarding, I would rather be here than anywhere else because this seems like my family, my home a lot of the time,” Frew said. “I just enjoy being here and hopefully, we all help them with what they need to receive to get on the way to receiving good housing or whatever they need.”

Frew has a Christmas message for residents and the community.

“A big thank you to everybody and a merry Christmas to our guests and everyone out there,” Frew said.

Both Frew and Bodeman say the shelter relies on the support of the community to make sure residents’ needs are met. To make a donation to the room at the inn visit its website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.