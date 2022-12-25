Kiwanis Club of Marquette distributes Christmas Eve dinners as a way of giving back

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis Club of Marquette prepared, passed out and delivered food to the Marquette community on Christmas Eve.

Dinner Coordinator Neal Crothers said the meal is similar to a Thanksgiving meal.

“We’re serving turkey gravy mashed potatoes, yams, and some pie to go along with it with some cranberries,” said Crothers. “So, it’s the full Christmas meal, and we’re excited to be here.”

The effort is organized out of the Salvation Army in Marquette. Crothers also said they serve around 450 meals in one day every year. He expressed how the progress they made early in the day was astonishing.

“We’ve already served about 250 meals, and we’ve got a lot more to serve, it’s pretty exciting, and it is truly to be there for the community,” said Crothers.

Organizers stated that all volunteers were an essential part of getting the job done.

First-time volunteer Marlene Beaudry said that her experience with this organization has been truly incredible.

“People are really awesome. We have a ton of really great drivers that are delivering food for people,” said Beaudry. “The weather has been so nasty that’s really great to have.”

The Marquette native said she decided to do this because she has a passion for serving people.

“I was born and raised with the servant mentality, and I just think that it is really important, especially at this time of year.” said Beaudry.

Organizers said that this service is just another way that the Kiwanis Club of Marquette can take care of the community.

